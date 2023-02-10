What’s next for the new middle school coming to Aiken County?

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents had one last chance to weigh in on Highland Springs Middle School’s rezoning on Thursday night.

We spoke with parents, and some of them are not thrilled with the rezoning options.

A top priority for several was proximity from home to school, and some of the options would have parents traveling across town to carry their kids to school.

Four maps - one decision - and a lot of chatter

“Obviously, it makes us feel nervous,” said Paula Hall.

Nervous because she has no idea what middle school her daughter will attend this fall.

“If we get zoned to Highland Springs, that would not be the closest middle school to our house. So it would extend our drive time,” said Hall.

Drive time is a big talker among this group of parents.

Brandy Brookshire is another parent. She said, “I live across the street, I’m point two miles from here. My daughter’s bus stop will be under the Paul Knox sign that says turn here to Paul Knox, but she’ll be zoned for North Augusta Middle School.”

In the crowd of middle school parents, we also found Tiffany Formby looking for an answer on the status of part two of this project: Highland Springs Elementary.

“I feel a little lost. I don’t know where to go to get information if I can’t call the school board. And they seem like there’s no information to offer even in person,” she said.

The middle and elementary schools are designed to be on the same campus but it could be farther down the line than planned.

Dr. Corey Murphy is the chief officer for operations and student services at Aiken County schools. He said. “Highland Springs Elementary is in program but it’s not actually in production right now.”

For now, the focus is on the middle school.

“Elementaries will not be affected in their current zone. The only thing that will change is the fifth graders will transition to a different school potentially based on the scenario,” he said.

None of the scenarios are set in stone leaving parents antsy for an answer.

Brookshire said: “We’re all just trying to get an answer as soon as possible so that we know where we’re going. We start school July 25 this year. And we’re cutting this down to the end of March.”

The school board will meet on Feb. 28 where they will discuss what they heard at the two town halls.

The final decision is on March 7. Click HERE for more information.

