Watch horses train for free on ‘Breeze Days’ in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Training Track is working alongside the city to raise awareness about the track.

Now you can watch the horses train for free. It’s an event they started in January.

Here’s how it’s gained more popularity than organizers expected.

Aiken Training Track President Bill Gutfarb is amazed to see this many people here on a weekday morning.

“This is like the number of people that come to the breakfast at the gallops, that costs $20, this is free,” he said.

He says word of mouth has spread since they started hosting these in January. The training track and city worked together to organize it.

“We talked about ways of showing the community what we do, and they offered to support us,” he said.

They’ve opened up the track once every other week so you can watch horses train for free, and they also have free coffee and donuts Kevin Wilson was visiting the track.

He said, “I may be fat, but it’s not, the coffee and donuts weren’t the draws for me.” “It’s a great opportunity,” he said.

He’s here taking pictures with his photography group. Wilson has never been here before, and he’s lived in this area for almost six decades. He’s happy to have this event.

“The free access to the grounds and the opportunity to photograph the horses,” said Wilson.

“We just wanted to familiarize the community with what we do here.”

The final “Breeze Day” of the season is on Feb. 22 at 7:30 a.m.

