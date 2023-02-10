Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Tragic’: 1-year-old police K-9 dies unexpectedly

North Carolina authorities say a police dog has died unexpectedly. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A police department in North Carolina says one of its police dogs has died.

The Monroe Police Department reports a K-9 named Kilo died unexpectedly Thursday night.

According to WBTV, Kilo’s handler, Officer Bricesen Burton, took him to Carolina Veterinary Specialists following an unspecified medical emergency, but he died at the vet’s office.

“We’re saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Monroe Police Department. Please remember K-9 Officer Burton, his family, the Monroe Police Department and the other K-9 officers in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of a family member,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said.

The police department said Kilo, a German shepherd, was a multi-purpose canine who assisted in drug detection, apprehension, security and other functions.

Authorities said Kilo was a valued member of the Monroe Police Department Special Response Team.

Kilo was 1 year and 11 months old. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of a deputy jailer in reference...
Richmond County deputy jailer arrested in reckless conduct
A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one person on Thursday.
1 dead after semi-truck, motorcycle collision in Aiken
According to authorities, Dillon DeHass, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with...
Aiken man arrested in hitting a rider, horse with a vehicle
According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday.
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
An accident involving an 18-wheeler has killed one person on Friday.
1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones

Latest News

The final motion is five to five, the mayor breaks the tie on a no vote and fails for AmeriPro...
Mayor responds to Augusta’s Emergency Response meeting
Jerry Gunter, 62.
Richmond County deputies searching for missing 62-year-old man
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Christian Shearhod, a Los Angeles County teacher, posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail...
TikTok dad takes upset 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him ‘it’s only for girls’