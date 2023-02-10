Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter

Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.(Oscar Mayer)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop for some repairs on Friday while in Las Vegas.

KVVU reports that thieves targeted the iconic vehicle and stole the catalytic converter.

According to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks, his team helped give the vehicle a temporary repair so it could get back on the road.

Rodriguez said workers sealed up where the catalytic converter had been cut and got the vehicle repaired.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has reportedly returned to its regularly scheduled road trip after Friday’s maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of a deputy jailer in reference...
Richmond County deputy jailer arrested in reckless conduct
A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one person on Thursday.
1 dead after semi-truck, motorcycle collision in Aiken
According to authorities, Dillon DeHass, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with...
Aiken man arrested in hitting a rider, horse with a vehicle
According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday.
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
An accident involving an 18-wheeler has killed one person on Friday.
1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones

Latest News

The final motion is five to five, the mayor breaks the tie on a no vote and fails for AmeriPro...
Mayor responds to Augusta’s Emergency Response meeting
Jerry Gunter, 62.
Richmond County deputies searching for missing 62-year-old man
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Christian Shearhod, a Los Angeles County teacher, posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail...
TikTok dad takes upset 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him ‘it’s only for girls’