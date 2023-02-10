Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and Stanley Smith’s Drug Trafficking Organization.

According to officials, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Gang Task Force, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office concluded this one-year undercover drug operation.

During the course of this investigation, twelve search warrants were executed, and investigators were able to seize over three kilograms of cocaine, 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, four pounds of marijuana, five firearms, $75,435 in United States Currency, and five vehicles, according to authorities.

Both state and federal indictments are expected.

Below are the eight defendants identified during the course of this investigation and the twelve locations that were searched, and all were arrested on Friday:

Samuel Danelle Sapp, 41, from Augusta, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Hermelimdo Ramos, 39, from Dalton, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Sergio Ulises Araiza Quintero, 31, from Dalton was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Stanley Smith, 37, from Augusta, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Kevin Lee Richmond, 44, from Augusta, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Jason Delonce Rollen, 39, from Augusta, was charged possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Donald Jerome Robertson, 48, from Augusta, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Victor Latrone Childs, 45, from Augusta, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

