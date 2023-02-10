Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

A vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway. (WRDW/WAGT)

Molina was transported to Doctors Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

According to authorities, Freddie Smith, 44, was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.

