Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
Molina was transported to Doctors Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m. Sunday.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
According to authorities, Freddie Smith, 44, was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.
MORE COVERAGE:
- Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days
- ‘We lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher
- Father of Aiken County teacher killed in crash travels miles to find peace
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.