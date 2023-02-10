Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies searching for missing 62-year-old man

Jerry Gunter, 62.
Jerry Gunter, 62.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jerry Gunter, 62, was last seen on Feb. 6 around 11 a.m. on the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

Gunter was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and black and white Converse tennis shoes.

He could be in the area of East Boundary, Laney Walker Boulevard, and Walker Memorial Park.

If you have any information on Gunter, contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester or any on duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

