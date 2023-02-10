Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown

A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon.
A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. about a shooting near Martin Luther King and 12th Street.

A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon.
A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon.(Contributed)

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and there is no confirmation of any injuries at this time, according to officials.

We will provide more information as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one person on Thursday.
1 dead after semi-truck, motorcycle collision in Aiken
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of a deputy jailer in reference...
Richmond County deputy jailer arrested in reckless conduct
According to authorities, Dillon DeHass, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with...
Aiken man arrested in hitting a rider, horse with a vehicle
According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday.
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested the subject wanted in connection to a bank robbery on...
Aiken man arrested in connection to bank robbery

Latest News

Hubert Williams
Have you seen this suspect wanted for child molestation in Waynesboro?
Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
LIVE: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
A Columbia County man was arrested in connection to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation case...
Columbia County man arrested in sexual exploitation of children case