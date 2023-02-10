Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. about a shooting near Martin Luther King and 12th Street.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and there is no confirmation of any injuries at this time, according to officials.

We will provide more information as the investigation continues.

