Ohio murder suspect found in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office helped the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force Sunday morning during a search for an Ohio murder suspect.

The suspect was located on Commons Drive.

The U.S. Marshals requested the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a plan was formulated and the team went to work to bring the suspect into custody.

News 12 is working to find more details on the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.