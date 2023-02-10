Submit Photos/Videos
‘Night to Shine’ allows teens to dance in style

By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special group of teens will have the chance to mingle and dance in style tonight at Warren Baptist Church.

It’s the annual Night to Shine event, the church’s first time hosting the event. They have spent the last few days getting ready, that includes rolling out the red carpet, decorating the dance floor, and setting up the karaoke machine.

Leaders say they are thankful for this help from their more than 400 volunteers, who are both church members and the community members. Leaders say it’s all about making their guests feel special and they are thankful for all the community members.

Jacqueline Heider, director of special needs ministry, together at warren, “I think it’s really easy to want to want to love on our differently abled community and let them know that they are loved, they are seen, that they are royalty. So I think it just speaks of who we are as a community, and just our heart for others and particularly just the special needs community.”

She says they are so excited for their first night to shine. They’re expecting about 130 guests, and 160 VIPS expected to attend the event.

At the end of the night all guests will be crowned king and queens.

