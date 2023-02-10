Man arrested after argument turns violent at Augusta apartment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident at an apartment complex.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call around 5:33 p.m. in reference to a fight on the block of 2200 Bread Street and Hal Powell Apartment Complex.

One of the victims told deputies that the second victim and the subject started verbally arguing about the subject owing the victim money, according to authorities.

The victim stated the altercation turned physical when the subject pulled out a handgun and shot the second victim twice, when one of the bullets struck the first victim in her right arm, the injury was treated by first responders, according to authorities.

According to authorities, Kenneth Williams, 58, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of using a weapon during a violent crime.

While on the scene, deputies observed blood in the living area and hallway, along with a single shell casing and two bullet holes in the walls, according to authorities.

