Local schools show support for past players in Super Bowl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s excitement in Georgia, here in Augusta, to be exact when it comes to the big game.

Silver Bluff High and Laney High have former players playing against each other on Sunday during the Super bowl.

Faculty, staff, and students at Silver Bluff showed their support for Tarron Jackson who’s with the Eagles. Support is also coming from Laney as former student Jaylen Watson takes the field, Sunday, for the Chiefs.

And a local high school is cheering especially loud for the Eagles this weekend. How Silver Bluff is celebrating one of their makings to the super bowl.

Silver Bluff isn’t the only school in our area with alum playing in the big game.

It shows us how school spirit is growing ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Meredith Dandridge, Jackson’s former English teacher, says, “He was diligent, he was just compassionate. He was an all-around great student. I mean, I wish I had a thousand more students just like him.”

She’s bragging about alumnus Jackson as they celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles player heading into Super Bowl weekend.

Former teammate Carneal Hall tells us Jackson’s success is no surprise and he deserves every bit of it.

Hall says, “He’s earned it, every bit of this process, he’s earned it. He put the work in for it. I’m very very very happy to see it pan off for him.”

On the opposing team, Lucy C. Laney alum Jaylen Watson has his support team cheering him on this weekend, right here at home.

Jamelia Moore tells me she and her son will be glued to the T.V. this weekend to watch Watson play in the big game.

Moore says, “He’s always been very athletic, very respectful, and I’m just really proud that he is where he is today.”

Moore says she hopes the football players in Augusta feel inspired by Watson and that one day, they can get there too.

“Just hard work and just resilience, you’re able to-like- go anywhere,” Moore says.

From the football fields at Silver Bluff and Laney to the Super Bowl, friends and family say thanks to Jackson and Watson, Augusta will be well-represented on both teams.

