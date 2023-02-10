Have you seen this suspect wanted for child molestation in Waynesboro?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect connected to a child molestation case.

Hubert Williams is wanted for two counts of child molestation, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual battery against a child under 16.

Officials describe him as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts, contact Investigator Gordan Alley at 706-554-8021 or dispatchers at 706-554-8029 or 706-225-6599.

