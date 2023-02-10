Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances will be higher the rest of the week as a surface cold front combined with a closed upper-low brings widespread rain to the region through Sunday. Area river, streams, and creeks will be at risk of getting to action and minor flood stage from heavy rain now through Sunday.

Showers will be possible into early Friday. Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 50s.

Heavy rain and even the chance for a few thunderstorms look likely Friday, mainly in the afternoon into Friday night. Rain totals between 1-2″ look like a good bet for most of the area between Friday afternoon and Friday night as a cold front moves into the region. Highs Friday will be in the mid-60s. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph.

A closed upper-low combined with the surface cold front will continue rain chances all day Saturday through early Sunday. An additional 1-2″ of rain looks likely for the CSRA between Saturday morning and midday Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with morning lows Saturday in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Wind will also be a factor Saturday with sustained winds 15-20 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible out of the northeast.

Rain is likely again Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chilly highs Sunday afternoon in the upper 40s. Area river, streams, and creeks will be at risk of getting to action and minor flood stage from heavy rain now through Sunday.

We finally return to dry weather Monday with warmer highs in the mid-60s. Keep it here for updates on rain chances for the rest of the week.

Flood Risk (WRDW)

