Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Wet and chilly weekend ahead. Heavy rain at times, mainly late Saturday into Saturday night.
Rain is likely this weekend with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Rain is likely this weekend with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s.(WRDW)
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances will be higher into the weekend as a surface cold front combined with a closed upper-low brings widespread rain to the region through Sunday. Area river, streams, and creeks will be at risk of getting to action and minor flood stage from heavy rain now through Sunday.

Scattered showers are possible this evening into tonight. Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 40s heading into early Saturday.

A closed upper-low combined with the surface cold front will continue rain chances most of Saturday through early Sunday. An additional 1-2″ of rain looks likely for the CSRA between Saturday morning and midday Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with morning lows Saturday in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Wind will also be a factor Saturday with sustained winds 15-20 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible out of the northeast.

Rain is likely again Sunday with morning lows in the upper 30s. Chilly highs Sunday afternoon in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-12 mph.

We finally return to dry weather Monday with warmer highs in the mid-60s. High temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s next week through Thursday. Rain chances are possible again next Wednesday through Friday. Keep it here for updates.

Flood Risk
Flood Risk(WRDW)

