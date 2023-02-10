Construction almost complete on Exit 183 in Columbia County

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction of I-20 in Columbia County has come a long way.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the whole project should be wrapped up within the month.

We talked to a woman who’s lived in Harlem for more than 20 years about how the new round-a-bout will help ease the problem.

“Relieved, relieved, absolutely. I saw on Facebook that they opened it up, and I was like thank goodness, honestly,” said Anna Dunn, resident.

The feeling of finally being able to go through the new roundabouts on Appling-Harlem Road.

It’s now been a long time coming, and drivers are finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“It makes me very happy, and it also makes me appreciative that the county has put this on your infrastructure, so it kind of makes Appling feel a little bit more special,” she said.

Dunn has lived in Appling for more than 26 years and visibility has always been an issue with the bridge. Add in the traffic backup, especially in the last two years with the new Amazon facility and it became a really dangerous area.

“When you come off that exit you wait and wait, wait, because visibility was awful,” she said.

But the fix hasn’t been easy. And the project seemed to take forever, with detours, stop signs, and backups added to her commute.

“If I’m going to go into town, we’ll go down Columbia Road and try to avoid that whole section,” she said.

Now she can get in her car and get over the bridge on I-20, with no problem.

“Now with it opened up, I feel more comfortable with the bridge again,” said Dunn.

Alison Couch, who recently became commissioner for this area, knows this project not only helps the people she serves but her own family.

“Having children that will be driving age and a few years, I’m very thankful that it would be safer for them, and most of the residents are very thankful that’s in place now,” she said.

There are a few more projects still to be done in this area. All signage will be put up on Feb. 13.

There will be overnight ramp closures on the 19th and 20th from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to pave them one last time. The very last thing they have to do is put up the lights. That’s happening in March.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.