1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving an 18-wheeler has killed one person on Friday.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-520 Westbound at mile marker 10 in regards to a single vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer at 11:25 a.m., according to authorities.

Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the driver of the tractor trailer left the roadway, struck a guard rail, and continued moving where it struck several trees.

According to authorities, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Westbound right lane is closed at this time and any additional information will be released once it becomes available.

According to authorities, on Friday at 11:26 a.m., dispatch received a call about the accident located on I-520 Westbound at SR 56 Spur and Doug Parkway.

According to GDOT, the anticipated end time is 3 p.m.

