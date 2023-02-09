Submit what you want to see in North Augusta Parks

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Parks and Programs will have a new look, but before remolding begins, they want to hear your input.

We talked to neighbors about what they would like to see, and how you at home can submit your opinion.

Whether it’s taking a walk with their family, playing sports at the recreation center, or bringing their kids to the playground, people tell us they’re pleased with what North Augusta Parks and Recreation has to offer, but some say they want more.

Pam Robertson, says, “It’s such a nice facility. People are always friendly. And then we also walk our dog here on the greenway. Probably two or three times a week.”

Robertson says she enjoys coming to Riverview Park and while others say the same, they tell me they wish other activities would be added to the area so they wouldn’t have to drive out of town.

Josh Wilson, says, “I’d love to see pickleball courts here. I know that I’ve been able to play inside here at the North Augusta Rec., which is great but I’d love to be able to play outside as well.”

It’s why the department has released a survey asking for community input on what they would like to see in the future.

Robertson says, “I’ve had some friends wish that there was a pool that was here. or some other water feature fountains for younger kids when it’s hotter than it is right now.”

Rick Meyer with parks and recreation says the survey covers current programs to maintenance, and most importantly what the community wants to see.

City administrator Jim Clifford says some of the first projects included in the master plan are the boat dock at Riverside Village and the metal Greenway bridge at waterworks park.

Meyer says once the survey is wrapped up, the parks and recreation department will review the results with Land Plan Group South and present the recommendations to the city will then vote on final plans and financing.

North Augusta Parks Recreation and Tourism also tell us people have already suggested a golf course, a walking facility, and picnic shelters.

All those responses will be considered in the master plan for future facilities and parks.

