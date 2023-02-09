Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man with dementia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Lawrence Carter, 64, was last seen on Wednesday at Red Lobster on Walton Way around 5 p.m.

Carter was last seen on foot. He was wearing jeans, a blue Reebok jacket, and a blue Atlanta hat.

Carter suffers from Dementia, according to his family.

If anyone has information on the location of Carter, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

