Richmond County deputy jailer arrested in reckless conduct

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of a deputy jailer in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son Thursday morning.

At 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to the home of Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby.

At 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to the home of Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby. (Contributed)

The domestic incident was investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division which has led to the arrest of Maultsby. She was charged with reckless conduct.

Maultsby has been placed on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs investigation.

Maultsby began her employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in November 2001. She was assigned to the jail division.

Due to the active criminal and internal investigations, no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.