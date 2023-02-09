Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz to get her own US quarter

'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.
'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celia Cruz, the “Queen of Salsa,” is getting her own quarter.

Cruz will appear on new coins for 2024, and according to reports, Cruz becomes the first Afro-Latina to be on a U.S. quarter.

The Cuban-American icon was one of the most celebrated music artists of the 20th century.

Over her decades-long career, she earned 23 gold records plus numerous Grammys, Latin Grammys and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.

Cruz was also honored at the 2016 Grammys with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

The new coin is part of the U.S Mint’s American Women Quarters Program. It honors the diverse accomplishments of U.S. women throughout history and issues five quarters a year.

The designs for the 2024 coins will be released later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday.
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
According to authorities, Cameron Dixon, 17, is wanted in connection to armed robbery incident....
17-year-old wanted, one arrested in armed robbery drug deal
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta for the first time in 20 years.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to bring air show to Augusta
The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once.
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building
A motor vehicle crash killed one person after hitting a wall and flipping over on Wednesday...
1 dead after Aiken County vehicle crash

Latest News

Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
LIVE: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
Families say 222 inmates considered by many as political prisoners of Nicaragua’s government...
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
US House votes to condemn China over balloon surveillance
A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one person on Thursday.
1 dead after semi-truck, motorcycle collision in Aiken
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food