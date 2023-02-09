Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Minnesota congresswoman assaulted at Washington apartment

FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24,...
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2020, in Washington. Craig was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, her chief of staff said, but added that there was no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on Thursday, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury in an attack that did not appear to be politically motivated, her chief of staff said.

Craig was assaulted in the elevator at about 7:15 a.m., called 911 and the assailant fled, Nick Coe said in a statement.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” he added. “There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.”

The attack followed an assault on the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home in October by a man who told police his motive was political and that his intended target was the speaker.

Members of Congress have faced a sharp rise in threats since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Capitol Police investigated nearly 10,000 threats to members last year, more than twice the number from four years earlier.

Craig won a third term in November in the suburban-to-rural 2nd District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul in one of the most expensive House races in the country, frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota seat in an election that gave Republicans a narrow House majority.

Coe said Craig is grateful for the quick response from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department and has asked for privacy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday.
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
According to authorities, Cameron Dixon, 17, is wanted in connection to armed robbery incident....
17-year-old wanted, one arrested in armed robbery drug deal
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta for the first time in 20 years.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to bring air show to Augusta
A motor vehicle crash killed one person after hitting a wall and flipping over on Wednesday...
1 dead after Aiken County vehicle crash
The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once.
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building

Latest News

A new consumer watchdog report looks into the system of recalls in the United States and calls...
Defective: New report on product recalls reinforces that a flawed federal law has led to unnecessary injuries
I-TEAM: Potential dangers of children swallowing water beads
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
Augusta’s Procurement Dept. votes no to AmeriPro contract
Submit what you want to see in North Augusta Parks