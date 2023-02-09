Submit Photos/Videos
Local Red Cross urging donations following earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Our local Red Cross is working to help the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our local Red Cross is working to help the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

Officials say the victim death total has topped 20,000.

If you want to help, you can drop off a check at the Red Cross center on Broad Street.

You can send the following items to the Turkish Embassy and Turkish Consulates across the U.S. by mail or through in-person drop-off:

  • Blankets
  • Tents
  • Sleeping bags
  • Pocket warmers
  • Winter clothing
  • Over-the-counter medications for flu, cold, and painkillers

Mailing information:

Turkish Embassy

2525 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20008

+1 202 612 67 01

On-duty phone: +1 202 304 38 89

E-mail: embassy.washingtondc@mfa.gov.tr

MORE | Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake

They ask that you place your items in clear bags and provide an itemized list of what’s in the bag.

