Local basketball teams secure spots in the playoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High School Basketball teams work the entire season to have the opportunity to make the playoffs.

On Tuesday night, a few of our local teams won their Region Titles and secured their spots in the postseason.

After a slow start, the North Augusta Boys Basketball team took down their old rival Midland Valley 63-34, to win the Class 4A Region 4 crown. With this win, the Yellow Jackets have locked up a number one seed in the playoffs, while Midland Valley will enter the season as a two-seed.

The Class 2A Region 3 title was up for grabs when the Silver Bluff Girls Basketball team went head-to-head with Strom Thurmond.

The Lady Bulldogs got the job done 39-32, to win their second consecutive region title. Aaliyah Lawrence led the way for Silver Bluff with a 22-point double-double.

The Strom Thurmond Boys team won their matchup against Silver Bluff, 51-41. The Rebels have won their region title as well, and have the chance to finish the regular season undefeated in region play against Fox Creek on Thursday.

