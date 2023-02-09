Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local basketball teams secure spots in the playoffs

By Daniel Booth
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High School Basketball teams work the entire season to have the opportunity to make the playoffs.

On Tuesday night, a few of our local teams won their Region Titles and secured their spots in the postseason.

After a slow start, the North Augusta Boys Basketball team took down their old rival Midland Valley 63-34, to win the Class 4A Region 4 crown. With this win, the Yellow Jackets have locked up a number one seed in the playoffs, while Midland Valley will enter the season as a two-seed.

The Class 2A Region 3 title was up for grabs when the Silver Bluff Girls Basketball team went head-to-head with Strom Thurmond.

The Lady Bulldogs got the job done 39-32, to win their second consecutive region title. Aaliyah Lawrence led the way for Silver Bluff with a 22-point double-double.

The Strom Thurmond Boys team won their matchup against Silver Bluff, 51-41. The Rebels have won their region title as well, and have the chance to finish the regular season undefeated in region play against Fox Creek on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
According to authorities, Cameron Dixon, 17, is wanted in connection to armed robbery incident....
17-year-old wanted, one arrested in armed robbery drug deal
The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once.
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta for the first time in 20 years.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to bring air show to Augusta
Teresa Fluellen’s son Julius Morris may feel better, but her emotions do not.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash

Latest News

Tarron Jackson has had big dreams since he was little. If his team wins, he would make history...
Silver Bluff graduate heads to Super Bowl with Philadelphia Eagles
Franklin Stephens, Burke County coach
New Burke County coach shares what’s next for football program
South Carolina's Zia Cooke (1) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 1 South Carolina tops fifth-ranked UConn 81-77
AU MBB Player Tyree Myers Accounting for his Future
Augusta University Basketball player accounting for his future