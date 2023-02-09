Fire departments responding to structure fire in North Augusta

North Augusta, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire crews are responding to a fire on 842 East Buena Vista Avenue early Thursday morning.

Dispatch says the call came in at 11:34 Wednesday night and says power crews are on the way to the scene.

It is unknown if anyone is hurt or what the started the fire in the first place.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.