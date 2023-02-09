Fire departments responding to structure fire in North Augusta
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
North Augusta, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire crews are responding to a fire on 842 East Buena Vista Avenue early Thursday morning.
Dispatch says the call came in at 11:34 Wednesday night and says power crews are on the way to the scene.
It is unknown if anyone is hurt or what the started the fire in the first place.
