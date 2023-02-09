Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh could testify Thursday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s closest friends with whom he worked on some cases is expected to take the stand in Murdaugh’s murder trial.

Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property.

Attorney Chris Wilson, who gave emotional testimony when asked about Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, could testify as early as Thursday. When he testified last week, the jury was not present.

The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m.

He testified only before Judge Clifton Newman, who was deciding whether to allow the prosecution to introduce details of nearly 100 charges related to financial crimes Murdaugh also faces.

When Wilson returns to the stand, the jury will hear about his connection to the disbarred Lowcountry attorney.

The most dramatic development Wednesday was a bomb threat shortly before lunch that cleared the Colleton County Courthouse. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed that courthouse personnel received the threat. SLED was investigating.

The state continued to call witnesses who were so close to Murdaugh’s alleged financial misdeeds they almost didn’t want to believe it was true.

One of them was Murdaugh’s paralegal, Annette Griswold. Griswold testified she often worked on the more complicated cases and that for months, she sensed something was wrong but hoped that wasn’t the case.

“He’s been lying this whole time. He had these funds, he lied to me. That feeling in the back of my mind was correct unfortunately, she said.”

Griswold testified that Murdaugh instructed her to fill out the checks to Forge, a fake account, convincing her that it was a part of Forge Consulting LLC, a legitimate company the law firm Murdaugh worked for used.

Griswold testified she often worked on the more complicated cases. She testified that for months, she sensed something was wrong but hoped that wasn’t the case.

Until, by chance, she found a check she was told never existed.

“A check kind of floated like a feather to the ground and when I bent it over to pick it up, I saw the check and what it said, had on it, and I instantly became very upset. Because it happened to be one of the checks from the Ferris case that ‘didn’t exist,’” Griswold said.

The check she referred to was made out for an amount of money that was supposed to have been shared with Wilson.

Michael Gunn of Forge Consulting told the court he had no idea Murdaugh had that account and that his company used a completely different bank. The company is also considering legal action against Murdaugh, he said.

The defense, meanwhile, continued to play up Murdaugh’s reputation as a caring family man as it cross-examined witnesses. Murdaugh himself has denied having any involvement in the killings.

Testimony is expected to resume Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

