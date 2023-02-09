Barnwell County arrests woman accused of fentanyl related death

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County Deputies located and arrested a woman in connection to a fentanyl-related death.

According to authorities, with the assistance of the SLED Fugitive Team, Racheal Ashley Roundtree was arrested on Wednesday.

An investigation into a fentanyl-related death in Barnwell led to Investigators obtaining a warrant on Rountree for voluntary manslaughter, according to authorities.

Rountree was transported to BCDC to await bond, according to authorities.

