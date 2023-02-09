Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Barnwell County arrests woman accused of fentanyl related death

According to authorities, with the assistance of the SLED Fugitive Team, Racheal Ashley...
According to authorities, with the assistance of the SLED Fugitive Team, Racheal Ashley Roundtree was arrested on Wednesday.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County Deputies located and arrested a woman in connection to a fentanyl-related death.

According to authorities, with the assistance of the SLED Fugitive Team, Racheal Ashley Roundtree was arrested on Wednesday.

MORE | Aiken man arrested in connection to bank robbery

An investigation into a fentanyl-related death in Barnwell led to Investigators obtaining a warrant on Rountree for voluntary manslaughter, according to authorities.

Rountree was transported to BCDC to await bond, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday.
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
According to authorities, Cameron Dixon, 17, is wanted in connection to armed robbery incident....
17-year-old wanted, one arrested in armed robbery drug deal
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta for the first time in 20 years.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to bring air show to Augusta
A motor vehicle crash killed one person after hitting a wall and flipping over on Wednesday...
1 dead after Aiken County vehicle crash
The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once.
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building

Latest News

Our local Red Cross is working to help the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.
Local Red Cross urging donations following earthquake in Turkey, Syria
According to the family, Elena Hinson, 14, was last seen at Midland Valley High School on...
‘We just want her home’: Aiken family searches for 14-year-old epileptic daughter
The final motion is five to five, the mayor breaks the tie on a no vote and fails for AmeriPro...
Augusta’s Procurement Dept. votes no to AmeriPro contract
Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
LIVE: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand