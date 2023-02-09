Augusta’s Procurement Dept. votes no to AmeriPro contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department and its recommendation for AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service.

The final motion is five to five, the mayor breaks the tie on a no vote and fails for AmeriPro contract.

The AmeriPro contract has failed. They’re considering a substitute motion for a year deal with Gold Cross, but just a one year deal, for $50K a month. The second motion also failed, five to four to one.

Gold Cross EMS and AmeriPro Health both had higher cumulative scores than Metro Ambulance Service. The Augusta Commission will vote on Thursday on whether to accept the recommendation.

The procurement’s presentation on the contract discussed the Potential terms of AmeriPro contract with a 180K subsidy a month; that’s $2.16 million a year.

The Evaluation Committee for the Emergency Ambulance Services evaluated three submissions and scheduled presentations from the two highest scoring firms.

