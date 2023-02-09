Submit Photos/Videos
Atlanta Falcons player signs autographs at Fort Gordon

By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Military families on post got a special surprise on Wednesday.

Atlanta Falcons Defensive Back A.J. Terrell came to visit.

Terrell signed autographs, took pictures, and had some fun with fans. It was exciting for the families to see a player from the team closest to home.

MORE | U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to bring air show to Augusta

We got to speak to service members about what this kind of visit does to them.

“I think it’s pretty cool. It’s not every day you meet an NFL player or a famous person. I think it’s pretty cool, something to do,” said Jayden Brinkerhoff, 91 Bravo, private first class. “I’ve only been here for like a month, so I didn’t know what there is to do. If there’re events like this going on, I’ll definitely want to see what’s going on.”

