Aiken man arrested in hitting a rider, horse with a vehicle

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to an aggravated assault using a vehicle.

According to authorities, deputies arrived on the scene in reference to a collision, where the victim and witness were riding horses near the edge of the roadway of Gyles Storey Road toward New Holland Road on Dec. 3, 2022, around 3:42 p.m.

The victim stated she and her horse were hit by a vehicle after she yelled at the driver to slow down, according to authorities.

The victim stated she and the witness were riding horses when a car was speeding at a high rate on the dirt road when the victim and witness yelled for the subject to slow down. The victim told deputies she held her middle finger toward the vehicle as they sped off, according to authorities.

The victim stated the same vehicle, with two subjects in the car, accelerated toward the victim and witness, then collided with the horse causing the victim to fall to the ground, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the victim sustained an injury to her right leg and right hand.

According to authorities, Dillon DeHass, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, malicious injury to animals, and reckless driving.

The victim stated after the collision, the vehicle accelerated again at a high rate of speed, spinning tires and swerving from side to side of the dirt road recklessly. The victim’s horse began to run away, and the witness followed the horse on horseback, according to authorities.

The victim and witnesses were unable to provide a tag number for the vehicle, both believe the collision was intentional due to the incident, according to authorities.

Deputies observed visible injury to the victim, tire impressions, spin markings, and vehicle pieces from the headlight in the dirt roadway both headed towards New Holland Road on Gyles Storey Road and in the opposing direction, according to deputies.

According to authorities, the horse appeared to have no visible injury but its internal condition was undetermined.

