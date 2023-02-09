Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken man arrested in connection to bank robbery

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested the subject wanted in connection to a bank robbery on...
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested the subject wanted in connection to a bank robbery on Thursday morning.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested the subject wanted in connection to a bank robbery on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the robbery that happened on Feb. 2 around 1:30 p.m. at 140 Old Jackson Road, Beech Island, after being alerted to a gunman demanding money.

According to authorities, James Antonio Frazier, 27, was arrested around 1 a.m., and charged with robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and two counts of kidnapping.

MORE | Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man with dementia

The subject entered the bank, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from bank employees. The suspect ran from the bank with an undetermined amount of money, got into a car, and drove away, according to authorities.

None of the employees were harmed during this robbery, according to authorities.

Frazier was arrested after being stopped by deputies on Hitchcock parkway and Trail Ridge Road, he has been booked in the Aiken County Detention Center, according to authorities.

The investigation is still ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available, according to authorities.

