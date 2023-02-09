Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken family searching for 14-year-old epileptic daughter

By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is searching for their 14-year-old daughter who suffers from epilepsy and has been missing since Wednesday.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the child has been listed as a runaway or missing.

According to the family, Elena Hinson, 14, was last seen at Midland Valley High School on Wednesday around 7:15 a.m.

The family confirms she is epileptic and doesn’t have any of her medication.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Hinson, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1711.

