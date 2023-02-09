Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken crews respond to shooting at Burger King on York Street

The incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday.
The incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street.

According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday.

MORE | 17-year-old wanted, one arrested in armed robbery drug deal

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the department for more information.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
According to authorities, Cameron Dixon, 17, is wanted in connection to armed robbery incident....
17-year-old wanted, one arrested in armed robbery drug deal
The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once.
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta for the first time in 20 years.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to bring air show to Augusta
Teresa Fluellen’s son Julius Morris may feel better, but her emotions do not.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash

Latest News

‘There should be laws’: Scott family pushes Izzy’s Bill
‘There should be laws’: Scott family pushes Izzy’s Bill
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in Augusta
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in Augusta
Laney’s Jaylen Watson, dressed for the Kansas City Chiefs will meet Silver Bluff and the...
‘I can make it there too’: Local Super Bowl standouts inspire next generation
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta for the first time in 20 years.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to bring air show to Augusta