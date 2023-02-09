Aiken crews respond to shooting at Burger King on York Street
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street.
According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday.
