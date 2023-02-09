1 dead after semi-truck, motorcycle collision in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one person on Thursday.

According to authorities, around 11:15 a.m. deputies received a call about a collision with injuries on Columbia Highway North.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, there has been one fatality as of 11:54 a.m. and the office is currently on the scene.

According to authorities, the roadway is blocked between Rogers Road and May Royal Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

