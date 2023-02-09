Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead after semi-truck, motorcycle collision in Aiken

A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one person on Thursday.
A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one person on Thursday.(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one person on Thursday.

According to authorities, around 11:15 a.m. deputies received a call about a collision with injuries on Columbia Highway North.

MORE | 1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, there has been one fatality as of 11:54 a.m. and the office is currently on the scene.

According to authorities, the roadway is blocked between Rogers Road and May Royal Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

