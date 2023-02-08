Submit Photos/Videos
Waynesboro City Council member arrested for aggravated assault

Maurice McBride-Owens, 47
Maurice McBride-Owens, 47(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Waynesboro City Council member was arrested on Sunday for aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

According to the incident report, deputies were dispatched to Cracker Barrel in Grovetown around 11 a.m. in reference to gunshots.

Upon arrival, deputies met with a female witness who stated 47-year-old Maurice McBride-Owens followed her to Cracker Barrel and began a verbal altercation.

McBride-Owens shortly drew a gun and fired a round into the ground. Later turning it to the victim’s chest and threatening to kill her.

McBride-Owens then began to choke the victim.

Witness stated that McBride-Owens also pointed the gun at the victim’s head, grabbed her wrists, and shot rounds into the air.

While on scene, deputies found 380 auto shell casings.

McBride-Owens is being charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

