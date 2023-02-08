T.W. Josey holds its 2nd annual HBCU college fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - T.W. Josey High School students are getting ideas as to what’s out there when it comes to higher learning.

The high school held its 2nd annual HBCU college fair.

More than 15 historically black colleges and universities had their stands up, ready to brag about their campuses and what they have to offer.

The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation says it also gives students the chance to think about their plans.

Anita Goodwin, T.W. Josey High School alumni foundation, says, “Great exposure and you’re looking at a lot of T.W. Josey Alumni at these tables and that allows the students to connect.”

Besides colleges, some military recruiters attended the fair.

