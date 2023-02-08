Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

T.W. Josey holds its 2nd annual HBCU college fair

T.W. Josey High School students are getting ideas as to what’s out there when it comes to higher learning.
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - T.W. Josey High School students are getting ideas as to what’s out there when it comes to higher learning.

The high school held its 2nd annual HBCU college fair.

More than 15 historically black colleges and universities had their stands up, ready to brag about their campuses and what they have to offer.

MORE | Augusta, South Carolina students compete at Science Bowl

The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation says it also gives students the chance to think about their plans.

Anita Goodwin, T.W. Josey High School alumni foundation, says, “Great exposure and you’re looking at a lot of T.W. Josey Alumni at these tables and that allows the students to connect.”

Besides colleges, some military recruiters attended the fair.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
According to authorities, Cameron Dixon, 17, is wanted in connection to armed robbery incident....
17-year-old wanted, one arrested in armed robbery drug deal
The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once.
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta for the first time in 20 years.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta first time in 20 years
Teresa Fluellen’s son Julius Morris may feel better, but her emotions do not.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash

Latest News

A local family’s fight to prevent drownings in private swim lessons takes another step forward.
‘There should be laws’: Scott family pushes Izzy’s Bill
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta for the first time in 20 years.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta first time in 20 years
I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
What the Tech: Can hi-tech speakers reduce subtitle use?
What the Tech: Can hi-tech speakers reduce subtitle use?