‘There should be laws’: Scott family pushes Izzy’s Bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local family’s fight to prevent drownings in private swim lessons takes another step forward.

4-year-old Izzy Scott’s family supports a bill for more regulations on those private lessons.

The bill is already on the state senate floor and in the hands of the senate committee on children and families. Scott drowned in a private swim lesson in burke county back in June.

Scott’s instructor, Lexie Tenhuisen was arrested and charged last month with involuntary manslaughter. But before those charges, the case went from the hands of the sheriff’s office to the district attorney, to the GBI, and then back to the district attorney.

Part of the reason for the hold-up is that Georgia does not have many regulations on private swim lessons or instructors.

We went live in the newsroom after combing through the bill to see how it could change those regulations.

With the spring season approaching, getting this bill signed into law is a top priority for several lawmakers.

Right now, Georgia does not have a law requiring someone to have any certifications to teach private swim lessons at their home.

Izzy’s Law would change that and it’s something the Scott family has been fighting for since they lost their son.

It’s been a long seven months of waiting for Dori Scott and her family.

“I feel like my life has been at a standstill,” his mother says.

Pictures of the 4-year-old cover the walls of their home. It’s a constant reminder of what they’re fighting for.

“Hopefully, you know, his death isn’t in vain,” she said.

Senate Bill 107, or Izzy’s bill, was filed Tuesday. They hope that will become Izzy’s Law by next year.

His mother says, “This is wrong. there should be laws. Like we’ve looked, look, searched, the internet searched everywhere to find laws that would support, you know, all the wrong that we saw that happened during the swim lessons in there were not.”

Last summer, he drowned on his second day of swim lessons at a home in Burke County.

The I-Team found there are no laws or regulations in Georgia for teaching swim lessons. You don’t even need a certification of any kind.

Right now pretty much anybody can go get instructors like that and teach you the way they want to as private swim lessons and make money off of it. There’s in that’s kids lives and you don’t realize that.

The bill is written to change how the industry operates. It’s calling for DPH to develop a model aquatic safety plan based on national standards for private swim instructors. The safety plan will have standards for the student to instructor ratios, secondary supervisors, parent attendance, and CPR certification.

“With the laws in place, parents should feel a little more at ease with, you know, trusting their kids with a swim instructor,” Scott’s mother says.

Every instructor is required to have a safety plan in place before starting swim lessons. They’ll have to show that to parents or law enforcement if they ask for it.

“I feel like he still lives, even though I can’t physically see him or touch him, I still feel him and feel like that will keep his legacy going. His name is alive as well as he’s being a superhero and helping to save other kids lives,” his mother says.

The Scott family says they pushed for a safety rope in the pool and a divider in the middle of the pool to keep the deep end roped off.

So when could we see this go into effect? The bill says DPH would have to develop and publish a plan by Jan. 1 of next year. Then every instructor would have to have a plan in place by April 1, 2024.

