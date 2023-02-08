Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County School System host all-county band concert

By Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a beautiful thing when the best of the best in Richmond County schools come together.

The students have been hard at work getting ready for Tuesday’s all-county band concert.

MORE | Aiken County students celebrate the 100th day of school

We caught up with some students before the concert to ask what this moment means for them.

“This is my first all-county,” said Justin Turner, clarinet.

Josiah Brannon said: “I want to get better because I did this last year, and I’ve gotten a lot better since then.”

