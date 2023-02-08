Richmond County School System host all-county band concert
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a beautiful thing when the best of the best in Richmond County schools come together.
The students have been hard at work getting ready for Tuesday’s all-county band concert.
We caught up with some students before the concert to ask what this moment means for them.
“This is my first all-county,” said Justin Turner, clarinet.
Josiah Brannon said: “I want to get better because I did this last year, and I’ve gotten a lot better since then.”
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.