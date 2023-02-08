Parents weigh in on zoning options for Highland Springs Middle

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County school district leaders are meeting with parents on zoning for the new Highland Springs Middle School.

The community feedback will help ultimately decide which kids will be able to go to the school once it opens.

The school board is considering four zoning options. They say all options take into consideration travel time, proximity, demographics of students, and enrollment balance.

Option one draws students from all four schools, allowing them to stay at their current school or transfer to Highland Springs if necessary.

Option two draws students from Paul Knox and North Augusta, only moving them to Highland Springs if necessary.

Option five draws students from all four schools and evenly distributes them.

Option six draws students from Paul Knox and North Augusta, distributing them evenly as well.

Parents will have the first of two opportunities to share their concerns on the four options. Thursday’s meeting is at North Augusta High School at 6:30 p.m.

