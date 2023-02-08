Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New asteroid photobombs Webb Telescope

A new asteroid about the size of the Colosseum was spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope.
A new asteroid about the size of the Colosseum was spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope.(N. Bartmann (ESA/Webb), ESO/M. Kornmesser and S. Brunier, N. Risinger)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The James Webb Space Telescope observed its smallest cosmic object to date, an asteroid about the size of the Colosseum in Rome.

The detection of the asteroid was made by chance when the Webb research team focused the telescope on another asteroid.

The asteroid is between 300 and 600 feet long and located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The asteroid may be one of the smallest ever found in the main belt.

Astronomers will continue to observe to learn more about the asteroid and confirm it is truly a newly discovered object.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once.
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building
According to authorities, Cameron Dixon, 17, is wanted in connection to armed robbery incident....
17-year-old wanted, one arrested in armed robbery drug deal
Teresa Fluellen’s son Julius Morris may feel better, but her emotions do not.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
Video courtesy of the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds, preview for air show in May
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta first time in 20 years

Latest News

Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care
Students from a previous competition are shown practicing while preparing for the start of the...
Augusta, South Carolina students compete at Science Bowl
Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
LIVE: Day 13: Murdaugh attorney, SLED confirm bomb threat clears Colleton Co. Courthouse
Izzy Scott
Izzy Scott’s bill proposed after drowning of 4-year-old boy
President Joe Biden talks with Vice President Kamala Harris after the State of the Union...
Biden makes Wisconsin his 1st stop after State of the Union