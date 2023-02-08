Man accused of murder in 2018, sentenced 5 years later

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been sentenced after 5 years in connection with a murder that happened in 2018.

According to authorities, Gerald Bryant, 31, was served arrest warrants in 2018 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Public Index, those warrants were disposed of Monday with a disposition of pled guilty.

We are still waiting on the information regarding Bryant’s sentence length.

On Jun. 25, 2018, deputies responded to the block of 300 Jehossee Drive in reference to a shooting, according to authorities.

Officers provided medical care to the victim and spoke to potential witnesses in the area. Aiken County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim, according to authorities.

The Aiken Public Safety Investigations division was contacted by ADPS dispatch. Multiple investigators responded to the scene.

The scene was turned over to investigators, according to authorities.

