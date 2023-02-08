Submit Photos/Videos
Local preschool collects Valentines Day cards from all 50 states

By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A preschool in Grovetown is hoping to collect Valentine’s day cards from all 50 states.

The teacher found the idea online and thought it would be a great way to help her students learn. The goal is to teach students about the different states, what a letter is, and how it works.

So far the class has received cards from states like Missouri, New York, Ohio, Florida, Texas, and several others.

The teacher says she thinks being in a military community has helped them collect so many. And they’re thankful for how it’s caught on because it has been fun for everyone.

Melissa Miller, a teacher at Big Blue Marble Academy, says, “It’s spread fast, and I think it has to do with families and coworkers being military because they have family all over the place. I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has sent a card or planning on sending a card. It has been appreciated, and the kids are really enjoying this project.”

They’re hoping to even collect cards from other countries. They will be accepting them until the end of February.

If you want to send a card, visit the academy’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

