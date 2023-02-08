‘I can make it there too’: Local Super Bowl standouts inspire next generation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Dawg Pound and Lucy C. Laney’s Memorial Stadium have seen thousands of athletes pass through their gates.

The whole world will see two of them on Sunday night.

“That’s the biggest game of football for anybody. That’s where you want to be at,” said Jordan Boyd, Silver Bluff junior.

The field back home has changed, but the Laney legacy remains.

Daryus Moore is a senior at Laney. He said, “When you hear Laney, most people in the CSRA, we normally get hate. That’s why when you come from Laney, you gotta let people know cause it’s more of a heart and soul thing than just actually just coming Laney thing.”

Sophomore Machi Hall said: “Where we at, where we are located, we don’t really get the chance to go show our talents.”

Sunday’s that chance to show the CSRA and the world.

Boyd said: “He did what everybody wanted to do. To achieve that big dream of making it all the way to playing in the big leagues.”

Inspiring generations of players who line up in his footsteps.

Hall said: “A role model to show me the path I gotta take to get out of Laney and go to the next level. If that’s college, JUCO... he worked hard to get to the next level.”

Boyd said: “Somebody with the same skill set as me. Somebody to look up to. If I can stay on the right track, I can make it there too.”

Moore said: “I kind of modeled my game from him because I like the way he aggressive and don’t let no size or anything determine how he played.”

Silver Bluff Senior Maleik Williams said: “No matter where you’re from, if you put your name out there, show your hard work on the field, and in the classroom, coaches will be looking at you.”

While the world is looking at them.

Laney’s Jaylen Watson, dressed for the Kansas City Chiefs will meet Silver Bluff and the Eagles’ Defensive End Tarron Jackson in the Super Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

