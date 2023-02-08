Submit Photos/Videos
Harlem Fire Department battle home fire

Harlem Fire Department WRDW
Harlem Fire Department WRDW(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Fire Department responded to the scene of a home fire on Ashley Lane on Tuesday.

At 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Harlem Fire Department were dispatched to an address on Ansley Lane for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single family residence full of smoke.

It was discovered that a cooking fire had occurred in the kitchen area of the home and had been extinguished prior to arrival.

Firefighters began overhauling the area and checking for fire extension, while providing medical care to the home’s occupant for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters ventilated the home of smoke and EMS was called to the scene to evaluate the homeowner.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

