Harlem Fire Department battle home fire

At 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Harlem Fire Department were dispatched to an address on Ansley Lane for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single family residence full of smoke.

It was discovered that a cooking fire had occurred in the kitchen area of the home and had been extinguished prior to arrival.

Firefighters began overhauling the area and checking for fire extension, while providing medical care to the home’s occupant for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters ventilated the home of smoke and EMS was called to the scene to evaluate the homeowner.

