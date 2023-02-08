Gas leak blocks traffic on Washington Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Washington Road in reference to a gas leak.

Officials say both eastbound lanes are closed, with the center lane for the eastbound traffic.

The westbound lanes are open, but when the crews arrive, they believe all lanes on the block will be closed.

The leak was a result of a construction project near Charlestowne Way, according to authorities.

Officials are asking drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.

