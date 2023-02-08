Submit Photos/Videos
Gas leak blocks traffic on Washington Road in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Washington Road in reference to a gas leak.

Officials say both eastbound lanes are closed, with the center lane for the eastbound traffic.

MORE | 1 dead after Aiken County vehicle crash

The westbound lanes are open, but when the crews arrive, they believe all lanes on the block will be closed.

The leak was a result of a construction project near Charlestowne Way, according to authorities.

Officials are asking drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.

