Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highs remain well above normal through Thursday. A cold front will move in Friday and bring us widespread rain. Cooler temperatures behind the front this weekend.

Partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight and only drop to the mid and upper 40s heading into early Wednesday. Winds will be mostly calm tonight.

We’ll stay dry through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies during the day. Morning lows will be in the mid-40s, and afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest.

Our next cold front starts to move into the region Thursday. Thursday morning looks dry, but rain chances will increase late in the day and especially Thursday night. Highs Thursday will be warm again in the mid-70s.

Heavy rain and even the chance for a few thunderstorms looks likely throughout the day Friday. Friday looks like a washout for most of the CSRA with rain totals between 1.5-2.5″. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The cold front will finally push east of the region Saturday, and we will see cooler than average temperatures this weekend. A few showers will remain possible Saturday on the backside of the system. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies return Sunday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.