Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Wet end to the workweek and heading into this weekend. Rain totals 2-4″ between Thursday and Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances will be higher the rest of the week as a surface cold front combined with a closed upper-low brings widespread rain to the region Friday through Sunday.

Staying dry this evening into tonight with mild temperatures for this time of year. Overnight lows will stay in the low 50s heading into early Thursday.

Our next cold front starts to move into the region Thursday. Thursday morning looks dry, but scattered showers will be possible late in the day and especially Thursday night. Highs Thursday will be warm again in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Heavy rain and even the chance for a few thunderstorms looks likely Friday, mainly in the afternoon into Friday night. Rain totals between 1-2″ look like a good bet for most of the area between Friday afternoon and Friday night as a cold front moves into the region. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph.

Our next front brings downpours and chance for storms Friday.
Our next front brings downpours and chance for storms Friday.(WRDW)

A closed upper-low combined with the surface cold front will continue rain chances all day Saturday through early Sunday. An additional 1-2″ of rain look likely for the CSRA between Saturday morning and midday Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with morning lows Saturday in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Rain will be possible Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Rain should clear out in the afternoon with chilly highs near 50. We finally return to dry weather Monday with warmer highs in the mid-60s. Keep it here for updates on rain chances the rest of the week.

Surface front combined with closed upper-low continue rain chances Saturday into early Sunday.
Surface front combined with closed upper-low continue rain chances Saturday into early Sunday.(WRDW)
The heaviest rain will be Friday and Saturday with totals between 2-4".
The heaviest rain will be Friday and Saturday with totals between 2-4".(WRDW)

