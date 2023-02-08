Columbia County leaders approve roadmap for future parks

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissioners approved a roadmap for the future of parks in the county.

They’ve been gathering ideas from the public since 2021.

Laurie Caldwell goes to Savannah Rapids Park two to three times a week and says everything is always clean and ready for those to come to take advantage of what the park has to offer.

“I like to see our tax dollars spent on good things like this that bring more people outside. I’m a big outdoors person,” she said. “I love the way they keep this whole area up. They’re always updating it.”

Columbia County parks will have a new roadmap on how to keep people like Caldwell coming back.

John Luton is the county’s director of community services. He said, “What we have is a very active community, a community that enjoys the parks that we have and outdoor space. So we’re just going to use this plan to try to build off of that.”

They’ll use this plan to map out future park projects around the county most likely paid for with SPLOST funds.

“Sort of guide our decision making help us make recommendations for priorities for funding where parks go what programs we offer,” he said

Luton says the number one thing people asked for was more outdoor recreation projects. So, ensuring trails are in good shape and expanding them to new places.

“I’ve been coming here for years and watching it. The progression of it over the years. I’m really happy with the direction that’s taken,” he said.

Luton says they’ll update this plan internally every year. After seven to ten years, they’ll look to make a new plan.

