Bomb threat causes Colleton County courthouse to evacuate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Alex Murdaugh trial has been placed on temporary hold due to an evacuation at the Colleton County courthouse.

According to authorities, a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel on Wednesday.

The building has been evacuated and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigation the threat, according to authorities.

No additional information is available from SLED at this time, according to authorities.

