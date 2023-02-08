Submit Photos/Videos
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courthouse to evacuate

The Alex Murdaugh trial has been placed on temporary hold due to an evacuation at the Colleton...
The Alex Murdaugh trial has been placed on temporary hold due to an evacuation at the Colleton County courthouse.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Alex Murdaugh trial has been placed on temporary hold due to an evacuation at the Colleton County courthouse.

According to authorities, a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel on Wednesday.

MORE | Izzy Scott’s bill proposed after drowning of 4-year-old boy

The building has been evacuated and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigation the threat, according to authorities.

No additional information is available from SLED at this time, according to authorities.

