Augusta, South Carolina students compete at Science Bowl

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta and South Carolina students will put their knowledge to the test this weekend during the Science Bowl.

The next generation of scientists and engineers will compete in a Jeopardy-style competition based on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth, space, energy, mathematics, and physics.

The bowl will be hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Regional and held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of South Carolina, business and education building.

There will be four Georgia schools and nine South Carolina schools competing this year.

Georgia schools

Augusta Preparatory Day School

A.R. Johnson Magnet School

Evans High School

Lakeside High School

South Carolina schools

Aiken Scholars Academy

North Augusta High School

D.W. Daniel High School

Dorman High School

Lowcountry Preparatory School

Nation Ford High School

Riverside High School

SC Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics

Southside High School

To reach the National DOE Science Bowl Competition, teams from across the U.S. must win one of 65 regional tournaments. This year’s National competition will be from Apr. 27 to May 1, in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.