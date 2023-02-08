Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta, South Carolina students compete at Science Bowl


Students from a previous competition are shown practicing while preparing for the start of the competition.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta and South Carolina students will put their knowledge to the test this weekend during the Science Bowl.

The next generation of scientists and engineers will compete in a Jeopardy-style competition based on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth, space, energy, mathematics, and physics.

The bowl will be hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Regional and held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of South Carolina, business and education building.

There will be four Georgia schools and nine South Carolina schools competing this year.

Georgia schools

  • Augusta Preparatory Day School
  • A.R. Johnson Magnet School
  • Evans High School
  • Lakeside High School

South Carolina schools

  • Aiken Scholars Academy
  • North Augusta High School
  • D.W. Daniel High School
  • Dorman High School
  • Lowcountry Preparatory School
  • Nation Ford High School
  • Riverside High School
  • SC Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics
  • Southside High School

To reach the National DOE Science Bowl Competition, teams from across the U.S. must win one of 65 regional tournaments. This year’s National competition will be from Apr. 27 to May 1, in Washington, D.C.

